Jean M. McLean

CROWN POINT - Jean M. McLean, age 94, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, with her loving daughters by her side.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Debbie O'Keefe and Carla (Don) Wirick; grandchildren: Ryan (Shawnie) McLean, Jessica (Tommy) Westbury, Brian Wirick, and Josh (Belle) Wirick; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Dylan, Zoey, Alyssa and Logan: sister, Evelyn Jostes.

Preceded in death by her husband, Marvin McLean; parents, Carl and Meta Much; son-in-law, Mike.

Jean was very involved with activities at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point. She was an avid bingo player, a great cook and loved to shop. Spending time with her family is what was most important to her.

Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN.

Private Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery.

