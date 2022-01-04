Sept. 13, 1926 - Dec. 31, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - Jean M. Sharpe, nee Krawczyk, age 95, of Munster, Indiana, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, born on September 13, 1926, to Anthony and Mary Krawczyk, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. She is survived by her two sons: Jeffrey (Joyce Kilmer) Sharpe, and Dale (Peggy) Sharpe; five grandchildren: Tony (Erin) Sharpe, Amy Sharpe, Kim (Tim) Tufts, Andrew (Erin) Sharpe, and Michael (Ashley) Sharpe; five great-grandchildren: Samuel Berg, Louis Berg, Max Gaarder, Macy Gaarder, and Violet Sharpe; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sharpe; sisters: Irene Yohnke and Lillian Nowak; and grandson, Scott Mitchell Sharp.

Funeral Services Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Visitation on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Sharpe was a Loan Officer at Calumet National Bank for 32 years. She was a member of St. Thomas More Parish in Munster for 45 years, and a former member of St. Casimir Parish. Jean was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, and George Rogers Clark High School. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, would be appreciated.