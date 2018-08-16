8/16/42 - 7/18/08
To my Angel Jean M. Tuleja.
Looking back at one of Jeannie's memorials, I waited till 2013, 5 years after she was taken from my life. Five years I grieve that horrible afternoon, calling 911 breathing into her mouth, hearing mucus gurgling out of her lungs blocking her airways, taking her from my arms forever. I am crying like a baby now from life to death in 10 minutes. 'Quit smoking' She didn't want to hear about it. She took care of me, but not herself. She loved life, but I couldn't give it back to her and that's what hurts the most. Smokers, you have a smart phone, look up death rattle and get smart.
Today Jeannie will be 76, the year we married. Happy Birthday my Angel. As always, Your Pat.