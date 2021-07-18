Jean M. Tuleja

First Stop made that night in Santa's Sleigh which Jean was driving was to Albert's Jewelers. There, while we were waiting to pose for a photograph, Jeannie asked me, Santa when is this couple coming? It was then an Albert's Salesperson appeared like one of Santa Helpers with a small box. Alberts' employees all knew Santa had a secret surprise. Santa turned and placed the box in Jean's hand. A huge cheer came from all of the employees and tears fell like rain. A diamond ring was not customary for a plumber's girlfriend since both of our families all exchanged wedding bands. In our 32 years of a beautiful life together this moment was at the top. I will see her one day; somewhere over that rainbow and I feel her happiness all around. Our Lord's promise of happiness or the global climate change cleansing around the world is in His control. In this ever-changing world, no one has control, but, what I do have is a loving reminder on a chain. Jean's diamond ring and a cross that touch my heart with hope and all the memories made that Christmas Eve night at Albert's Jewelers in 1983 were of love. Missing you dearly! As Always, Your Pat