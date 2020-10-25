 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jean M. Tuleja

Jean M. Tuleja

{{featured_button_text}}
Jean M. Tuleja

Jean M. Tuleja

1942 -TO- 2008

A SWEET TREAT

This is Not a Birthday or Anniversary Memory, this is a Love Story I had with an Angel. This was Halloween, 1983 at Zip Foods in Schererville. We were greeting Trick or Treaters at 3 p.m. and boy, was it hot that day! Jean and I would run back into the store and sit in the freezer area to cool off. Later, Jeannie told me that some teenage boy kept pulling her tail. Jeannie's costume today; an Angel because that's who she is to me. Learn the value of saying "I Love You." We said it to each other ever since our First Kiss. Jean, You're In My Heart! Love, Your Pat

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts