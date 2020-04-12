JEAN M. TULEJA'S PRAYER TO THE HOLY SPIRIT - He who solves all problems, lights all roads, so we can obtain our goals. His divine gift to forgive and forget all evils against us and in all instances in my life; You are with me. I confess once again that I never want to be separated from You - ever. I wish to be with You in eternal glory. Thank You for Your mercy towards me and mine. "J.M.T."