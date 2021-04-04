Jean M. Tuleja

Aug. 16, 1942 - July 18, 2008

IN LOVING MEMORY YOUR EASTER PRAYER Oh, Holy Spirit, You who solve all my problems and who light all roads, so I may accomplish my goals. You who give me the divine gift to forgive and forget all evil cast against me.

I pray, that in all instances of my life, I never become separated from your love and guidance and one day will be with you in Eternal Glory forever and ever.

To My Angel Jeannie, Our Mothers, thankfully, taught us at an early age how to pray. So many haven't followed our Lord. I keep your prayer close to my heart, it's powerful. All prayers matter because we're all God's Children.

On this most Holy Day, my heart goes to the ones I loved so dearly, the Starzynski Family, the Mysliwy Family and Tuleja Family. So much love, so many memories it brings me to tears. But, feeling your nearness breaks my lonliness. You are dearly missed, but a dream away. God bless my Angel, Your Pat.