Jean M. Tuleja

Hello My Angel, I'm remembering May 15, 1976 like it was yesterday. America was celebrating - Indiana and Bobby Knight just won the National Title - And we become one; what a beautiful day it was! In 1975, the Lord gave me an angel to love ... for 32 years. So many wonderful things happened (it took me four times to write this before I got everything in). Remember our times at the Needle Tower in Seattle, St. Thomas, Jamaica and Hawaii? The Lord gave us Heaven on earth. Today, our world is a wreck. Maybe, our Lord is telling us something. So many of us are not in touch; we have to remember, we are all God's children - And in the Bible, the world will be destroyed by fire. We're hearing about fires, a third world war, it just doesn't seem to connect to anyone's life. There's a prayer on a card from the Lesiak Funeral Home and the last part of the prayer reads: "When that work is all completed, He will gently call you Home, oh, the rapture of that meeting, oh the joy to see you come." That's a dream I have - "somewhere over the rainbow." I also remember your tears. When Whitney Houston sang, "I will love you forever" in the movie, The Bodyguard, you grabbed my hand so tight. I'll say, I'm fine; my friends have been my blessings these past 14 years. I'm not packed yet. But, I'm ready to hold you in my arms again and tell you, "I will love you forever." All My Love, Your Pat