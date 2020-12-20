Jean M. Tuleja

This prayer, I read often, brings you to mind; "Home in Heaven - So happy, so bright, joy, and beauty is this everlasting light. Pain and grief have passed by safely; at Home with the Lord." The songs of the season during Christmas bring back the joy those 32 years gave us. I look for the light, knowing in time, the Lord will bring us together. And my silent nights will be; sleep in Heavenly peace. All My Love, Your Pat