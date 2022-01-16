Jean M. Tuleja

Ten Minutes - An Angel. This picture tells a story of 32 years as Catholics, our faith and knowing our Lord was with us every hill, mountain and step of the way. It's been 14 years since I've been telling myself over and over that our Lord needed another Angel; an Angel you were and loved by everyone around you. Our Lord knew how broken-hearted you were when your Mother died; you were her youngest, you lost weight, your sadness went on for almost a year. I couldn't save you, I told you to let go, you looked so peaceful and in ten minutes you became an angel. With the pandemic, I read the newspapers and see how many of us have gone on to a better place. I watch the news and weather, Judge Judy, The Maury Show, People's Court and realize; we were the perfect couple.