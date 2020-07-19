Jean M. Tuleja

Jeannie, Today our Lord is cleansing the earth. Of all the reasons for COVID-19, the blame goes to one individual for this, and whose to blame in all those other countries? In all this confusion, not once was our Lord's name mentioned. Could this be the cleansing of our world? Many without religion still remember hearing, "He takes away the sins of the world." We with faith pray for those others and may my prayers to the Lord be answered. I pray to be in eternal glory for the life I have lived. As my Angel, give me guidance through these days of darkness. I love you with all my heart and I miss you dearly. As always, Your Pat