Jean M. Tuleja

OUR VALENTINE'S DAY at the Taste of Italy. We won't EVER forget Sally and Dominic Guzzino who gave us an amazing place to celebrate!

May they now enjoy our Lord's Heavenly Kingdom. My angel, Jeannie will be there to show you around. I'm remembering all the love they gave Jeannie and I, the wonderful Italian dishes and the enjoyable atmosphere the staff and customers brought into your restaurant in Cal City, IL. One day, we will all Celebrate Eternal Life; it's our Lord's Promise. Thy Kingdom Come, Thy Will Be Done. Your Good Friend, Pat Tuleja