 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jean M. Tuleja

  • 0
Jean M. Tuleja

OUR VALENTINE'S DAY at the Taste of Italy. We won't EVER forget Sally and Dominic Guzzino who gave us an amazing place to celebrate!

May they now enjoy our Lord's Heavenly Kingdom. My angel, Jeannie will be there to show you around. I'm remembering all the love they gave Jeannie and I, the wonderful Italian dishes and the enjoyable atmosphere the staff and customers brought into your restaurant in Cal City, IL. One day, we will all Celebrate Eternal Life; it's our Lord's Promise. Thy Kingdom Come, Thy Will Be Done. Your Good Friend, Pat Tuleja

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts