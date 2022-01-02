Jean M. Tuleja

Hello My Angel, It will be 14 years without you. My life has been on hold for those years. I await The LORD to take my hand, then my prayers will be answered. Life is not the same anymore, holidays are just another day in life, but one day closer to you. My friendships with our close friends have been my greatest blessings. "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" had been a song like all those that have a STAR in it, that brings and keeps Jeannie "Star" Starzynski, my love for those 32 years ever closer. The LORD gave me an Angel to love and all I can say to you my Angel, is just call my name and I'll come running to you, my arms are ready to hold you again with much love. Yours As Always, Pat