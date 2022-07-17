Jean M. Tuleja

My LORD knew I needed help in 1975. HE gave me this Angel for 32 years. The dream was real; In GOD We Trust. We were the perfect couple. Jean came from Poland in 1952 and she too was unsettled. Her mother like my mother was a great cook; her mother was my mother all over again. I'm writing today because Monday, July 18th; fourteen years ago, The LORD came for my Angel, ten minutes, no pain, no suffering, I couldn't save her one hour before the Fire Dept. came and I always think back... What a wonderful way to go to a better place; one of no pain, no suffering in ten minutes? My LORD just needed HIS Angel back maybe, HE was short-handed of Angels. I got to love THAT Angel for 32 years and I'm 83 and looking forward to when "that day" comes and for all of us, I pray; let it be the same way Jeannie went. I called Jeannie, "Little Star" too because her last name was "STARczynski" and somewhere over the rainbow IS a Little Star. Jeannie, can you put a good word in for me? My whole heart went into this memorial and my love is another day closer to you, Jean. Today, my friends are my blessings, my LORD is my Light. As Always, Love Your Pat