× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jean M. Tuleja

"I WANT TO JUMP LIKE MIKE"

My Jeannie loved to see Michael Jordan fly through the air, but Jeannie said girls can jump too. We wrote Michael, and weeks later Michael stopped by our home.

Jeannie was ready for the challenge, so in our court yard, with me on the camper, the ball went up, it was the fun we enjoyed in her life, Jeannie was ready for any challenge.

The Lord truly gave me an Angel, and after 12 years, I miss her dearly.

P.S. If you put your thumb over the stool, Jeannie has jumped her highest! Love You, Your Pat