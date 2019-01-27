Jean M. Tuleja

Jeannie, I think back to us often. How beautiful our church wedding was. How we stared at each other at the alter, shaking while exchanging rings, our mother's crying, friends with tears of happiness, St. Stan's was full of tears of love. Lipstick was all over my face. God blessing us for the rest of our lifetime together. Then that day came, tears ran down your face as I held you. A fireman telling me 'Mr. Tuleja, she's gone.' One last dream may be near. May those tears run down our cheeks once again in that land somewhere over that rainbow. May I find those gates of Heaven, only the Lord knows.
As always, Your Pat