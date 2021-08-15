Jean M. Tuleja

Happy Birthday, I love you so! Your SIXTEEN CANDLES lit up the sky for me, no matter where we were. We always made sure every day counted. Knowing you are with Mom and Dad, Mary and Adam, and in the Hands of the LORD; I am at peace. Knowing the joy it will be to be back in your arms again is overwhelming. That glorious embrace, something I picture in my mind often, but the LORD may need me, yet. August 4th, Dr. Stewart of Community Hospital Munster put a new valve in my heart, so wonderful to have a Doctor like that here and so close to home. I'm also wishing The Garden of Eden has yellow roses for you, we had them on the tables at Teibel's for you. The LORD made your life wonderful when you came here from Poland, may my next trip be a Heavenly one. With Love As Always, Your Pat