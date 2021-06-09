Jean Marie Albers

VALPARAISO, IN — Jean Albers, 91, was welcomed into her eternal heavenly home on June 6, 2021. She passed peacefully under hospice care at Rittenhouse Village of Valparaiso. Jean was born December 18, 1929, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret Seegers. Her mother died when she was only 5 years old, so she grew up with her father and sister in River Forest, IL, attending Oak Park-River Forest High School. Her Lutheran faith brought her to Valparaiso University, where she attained a degree in education and married her husband, Clarence, at the end of her junior year. Her first wedding anniversary included her college graduation and the baptism of her first son. She later earned a master's degree in psychology while raising six children, centered around her faith. In addition to teaching Sunday School, she enthusiastically shared her baking and sewing talents as a 4-H Leader or baking pies for AAUW before parlaying them into teaching positions in home economics at Valparaiso University and Valparaiso High School. Jean actively pursued ecumenical coordination among local and regional churches as a delegate for Church Women United. Her summers were highlighted by family camping trips and visits throughout the country to national parks and historic sites. As a member of the Duneland Rose Society along with her husband, Jean enjoyed creating arrangements with her favorite flower. Later, as empty-nesters, she and Clarence participated in the Valparaiso University Community Choir and the university's VOLTS program.