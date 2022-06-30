 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jean Marie Hilleary

Jean Marie Hilleary

May 2, 1946 - June 11, 2022

BOYNTON BEACH, FL - Jean Marie Hilleary (Jeannie Baber), 76, of Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away on June 11, 2022. Jeannie was born in May 1946 in Lake Orion, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her mother and father: Edith and Raymond Baber; as well as her siblings: Norrine Valentine, Raymond "Bud" Baber, Jr., Patricia Anderson, and Carl Baber. Jeannie is survived by her husband, Michael Hilleary; two siblings: Jim Baber (Yvonne) and Katherine Jennings; two children: Steve Harriman and Kellie Dunlap; and two grandchildren: Chelsey Carr (Abi) and Brad Dunlap; as well as many nieces; nephews; and in-laws.

Jeannie was an active community member in her former residences of Michigan, Northwest Indiana, and Florida. She fulfilled her dreams of being a wonderful mother, loving grandmother, and loyal friend. She was a devoted wife and was married to her husband, Michael, for 50 years. She loved to travel and was able to see all 50 states in her life. People who knew Jeannie would, without a doubt, claim her sense of humor and kindness as her most undeniable traits. She was a beautiful person that spread joy, happiness, and unconditional love everywhere she went. She left a legacy within the people she touched throughout her life. Her loss will be deeply felt by many as she was an influential figure in many lives.

A memorial service will be held at the Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion, MI on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. and she will be laid to rest at East Lawn Cemetery at 2:00 P.M.

