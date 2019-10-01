IN LOVING MEMORY OF JEAN MARIE LIPKE (KRAFT) ON HER 5th ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. JUNE 28, 1932 - OCTOBER 1, 2014. Deep in our hearts a memory is kept, of one we loved and shall never forget. God will link the broken chain, as one by one we meet again. In our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day! Your Loving Husband, Don; Your Children & Grandchildren.
