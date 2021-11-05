Jean Marsteller (nee Raub)

Jean E. Marsteller (nee Raub)
KANKAKEE, IL — Jean E. Marsteller (nee Raub), 100, of Kankakee, IL, and formerly of Crete, IL, Lansing, IL and Youngstown, OH, died September 7, 2021, in Bourbonnais, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Florence Raub. Jean married Glen E. Marsteller on March 15, 1944, in Youngstown, OH. He preceded her in death September 12, 2011, after 67 years of marriage. She is survived by her son, Richard (late Carol) Marsteller of Benton, KY; and daughters: Barbara Marsteller of Bourbonnais, IL, and Susan (Scott) Spangler of Pewaukee, WI. For further detail please visit the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME website.
Funeral Service for Jean E. Marsteller will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with Pastor David Price and Pastor Marcie Chambers officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 PM until time of service. Jean will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Jean was loved by many and will be truly missed.