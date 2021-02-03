Jean Mastey
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Jean Mastey, 90, of Schererville, went home to be with the Lord on January 31, 2021.
Born and raised in East Chicago, she met the love of her life, Stanley. Married for 67 years, they raised six children together who were the center of their lives – Jerry (Maryan) Mastey, Nancy Larson, Carole (Terry) Bushnell, Paul (Lynn) Mastey, Dr. Joseph (Karyn) Mastey and Laura (Michael) Jonas. Jean also cherished her time spent with 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A member of St. Michael's Catholic Church since 1954, she was one of the founders of what was then known as the Christian Family Movement. Holding various positions in retail, "Ginger," as she was referred to by many, also volunteered at the former Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Dyer for many years.
An extremely devout Catholic Christian, there wasn't a person Jean didn't share the love of God with. Fun-loving and quick-witted, she always put a smile on everyone's face. She will be forever loved and missed. Jean's family would like to thank her long-time caregivers — Heidi, Tina and Kim — who took care of Jean before her passing. Thank you to Robert and Carla, who for so many years brought Holy Communion and prayed with Jean at home. Thank you also to the ladies of St. Michael's Church who took time to make and deliver homemade meals. Her family would like to extend special thanks and profound gratitude to Jean's longtime caregiver, Patti, who was more like family and treated Jean like a member of her own family. Patti not only offered physical care, but spiritual as well. We are very grateful for all the special and joyful moments she created with Jean when she was with her. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; parents, John and Julia Orzechowicz; sisters, Lottie Leach, Josephine Poff and Lillian Lesniak; brother, Joseph Orzechowicz; and grandson, Alex Mastey.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 6, 2021, directly at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St., Schererville, with Father Martin J. Dobrzynski officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake County Right to Life http://lakecortl.org/about/donations/.