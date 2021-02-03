Jean Mastey

A member of St. Michael's Catholic Church since 1954, she was one of the founders of what was then known as the Christian Family Movement. Holding various positions in retail, "Ginger," as she was referred to by many, also volunteered at the former Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Dyer for many years.

An extremely devout Catholic Christian, there wasn't a person Jean didn't share the love of God with. Fun-loving and quick-witted, she always put a smile on everyone's face. She will be forever loved and missed. Jean's family would like to thank her long-time caregivers — Heidi, Tina and Kim — who took care of Jean before her passing. Thank you to Robert and Carla, who for so many years brought Holy Communion and prayed with Jean at home. Thank you also to the ladies of St. Michael's Church who took time to make and deliver homemade meals. Her family would like to extend special thanks and profound gratitude to Jean's longtime caregiver, Patti, who was more like family and treated Jean like a member of her own family. Patti not only offered physical care, but spiritual as well. We are very grateful for all the special and joyful moments she created with Jean when she was with her. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; parents, John and Julia Orzechowicz; sisters, Lottie Leach, Josephine Poff and Lillian Lesniak; brother, Joseph Orzechowicz; and grandson, Alex Mastey.