VALPARAISO, IN - Jean Michal, 76, of Valparaiso, passed away on September 19, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1944, in Chattanooga, TN, to William A. and Thelma O. (Ritchie) Jenkins, who both preceded her in death. Jean worked most of her life as a health care worker. She enjoyed spending time in her garden planting, however, her favorite thing was cooking and spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.