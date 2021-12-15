Jean Mitchell

March 2, 1933 — December 12, 2021

VALPARAISO — Jean Mitchell, widow of the Rev. James R. Mitchell and a member of the choir at First Christian Church in Valparaiso, died Sunday. She was 88.

She was born March 2, 1933, in Colfax, WA, to Richard B. and Velma Heflebower. Jean spent her formative years in College Park, MD. and Washington D.C., while her dad worked at the Office of Price Administration and the Brookings Institution. When he joined the faculty at Northwestern, her family moved to Evanston, IL, where she graduated from high school. She attended Oberlin College and graduated with a degree in English.

Jean met James Mitchell, then an aspiring lawyer, and the two married in 1956. After more than two decades in the Chicago suburbs, they embarked on an eventful second stage in their lives as James gave up the practice of law to become a United Church of Christ pastor. Over the next decade they moved to Union City, MI and Wanatah, IN, before settling in Valparaiso, where James served as minister of Christian education at First Christian.