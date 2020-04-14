× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Jean Molengraft (nee Mihalick), age 89, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Jean is survived by her step-son, Neal (Rita) Molengraft; grandchildren: Brett and Kristine Kutansky, Steve Molengraft, Amy and Brendan Hulse, Neal, Matthew and Lisa Molengraft, Beth Kutansky and Scott and Diane Molengraft; great-grandchildren: David and Samantha Molengraft, Sarah Molengraft, Ruby and Reese Molengraft, Emma and Catherine Hulse, Roy Kutansky; brother, Raymond (Barbara) Mihalick; sister-in-law, JoAnn Mihalick; numerous nieces and nephews; pet, Teddy.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Molengraft; parents: Matthew and Anna Mihalick; step-daughters: Deborah Molengraft and Eleanor Molengraft-Morris; brothers: John (Rose Marie), Steve (Ann), James, George (Betty), Michael (Mary) and Matthew Mihalick; sisters: Barbara and Geraldine Mihalick and Ann (Robert) Critten; pets: Pepe, Belle and Sandy.

Jean was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church where she volunteered and helped in the parish office and with St. Agnes Adult Day Service. She was also a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and a Eucharistic Minister. Jean graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1948.