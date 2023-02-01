 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jean Morasan

  • 0

Jean Morasan

MUNSTER, IN - Jean Morasan, age 83, of Munster passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

She is survived by her children; Mike (Patti) Morasan, Elizabeth (Harry) Baginski, daughter-in-law; Sharon Morasan, grandchildren; Emily, Katie (Joseph), Jason, Kristen, Meghan, sister Patricia (late Dave) Zygowicz, Roy (late Patricia) Dudzik, and Norb (Carol) Dudzik, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years John and beloved son Steve.

Jean loved going to the casino, sitting on the porch reading a book, and most importantly, spending time with her family.

Per Jean's request, there will be no visitation. A private burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in her name, to which she was a proud supporter. St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seven officers disciplined in Tyre Nichols' death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts