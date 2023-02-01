Jean Morasan

MUNSTER, IN - Jean Morasan, age 83, of Munster passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

She is survived by her children; Mike (Patti) Morasan, Elizabeth (Harry) Baginski, daughter-in-law; Sharon Morasan, grandchildren; Emily, Katie (Joseph), Jason, Kristen, Meghan, sister Patricia (late Dave) Zygowicz, Roy (late Patricia) Dudzik, and Norb (Carol) Dudzik, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years John and beloved son Steve.

Jean loved going to the casino, sitting on the porch reading a book, and most importantly, spending time with her family.

Per Jean's request, there will be no visitation. A private burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in her name, to which she was a proud supporter. St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.kishfuneralhome.net