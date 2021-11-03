Jean P. Korem (Komyatte) nee Cyganiewicz

She was born in 1928, the child of two strong Polish immigrants. She lived a long, remarkable life. She survived the Great Depression. She would share stories of little food, clothing, and shelter while having abundant love, faith, and community. Jean served her family and country at home in World War II; I have no doubt that if she could have joined the armed forces, then she would have. She was very proud that four of her brothers and one sister served their country. As a young woman during WWII, she grew up fast supporting the troops. She told stories of throwing parties for the GI's leaving the old neighborhood on Sherman Street in Hammond. Early on in the War in 1941 and 1942, the parties were huge night-long blowouts. Later by 1943 and 1944 there were fewer and fewer people. She wrote letters to the GIs away. She never forgot those who never returned.

There was one special GI, her neighbor Joe Komyatte. He served heroically in the Army infantry the entire War. Among the many scars that Joe returned with from the War was a skin infection called "jungle rot" (from having lived fighting in the foxholes). Jean stayed with Joe even though her mom "did not like Joe's looks." You see, Jean had a gift for seeing not the imperfections, but the potential in others.