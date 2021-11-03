Jean P. Korem (Komyatte) nee Cyganiewicz
HAMMOND, IN — Jean P. Korem (Komyatte), nee Cyganiewicz, age 93, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. She is survived by four children: John Komyatte, Joanne Komyatte, Jeanne (John) Shea, and Jude (Cay) Komyatte; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Entombment at St. John-St. Joseph Mausoleum, Hammond.
Jean was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was an active member of the St. Casimir Ushers Club, and a member of various other organizations, including: The Women of the Moose, Chapter 3000, The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 428, The VFW Edward Larson Auxiliary Post 802, The K of C Wives Club, The Red Hat Society, and her Bunco Club.
Jean loved and was loved a lot. She loved people, animals, the wilderness, the light, and the dark. She shined her light on darkness. She made us better. She was the life of the party. She laughed, cried, thought, and smiled. She loved her family unwaveringly. She is possibly the only person to be so very loving as to love both Trump and Biden.
She was born in 1928, the child of two strong Polish immigrants. She lived a long, remarkable life. She survived the Great Depression. She would share stories of little food, clothing, and shelter while having abundant love, faith, and community. Jean served her family and country at home in World War II; I have no doubt that if she could have joined the armed forces, then she would have. She was very proud that four of her brothers and one sister served their country. As a young woman during WWII, she grew up fast supporting the troops. She told stories of throwing parties for the GI's leaving the old neighborhood on Sherman Street in Hammond. Early on in the War in 1941 and 1942, the parties were huge night-long blowouts. Later by 1943 and 1944 there were fewer and fewer people. She wrote letters to the GIs away. She never forgot those who never returned.
There was one special GI, her neighbor Joe Komyatte. He served heroically in the Army infantry the entire War. Among the many scars that Joe returned with from the War was a skin infection called "jungle rot" (from having lived fighting in the foxholes). Jean stayed with Joe even though her mom "did not like Joe's looks." You see, Jean had a gift for seeing not the imperfections, but the potential in others.
Jean and Joe got married and had seven children in Hammond. Two of their children died in infancy. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings and many, many loved ones, including her oldest and most fun-loving son, Joe Komyatte Jr. If Jean was the life of the party, Joey was the thumping pulse of any party. Jean was a devout Catholic and central member of St. Casimir parish in Hammond. She never, never missed Mass. Her devotion to faith was only equaled to her devotion to her children. She worked tirelessly most of her life providing for and lovingly caring for her children.
Jean was also preceded in death by her second husband, Ed Korem. They lived many very golden years together. They were widely known as the best polka dancers around the Region. Together they were a force of nature.
Jean died in comfort October 30, 2021, surrounded joyfully by friends, family, and loved ones toasting her.
Jean's family asks that in lieu of flowers and gifts, each person continue her mission: just give of yourself to others with love, kindness and compassion as Jean did.