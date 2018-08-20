FRANKFORT - Jean Paolino nee Calzavara age 96, longtime Frankfort resident, formerly of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Wife of the late Angelo Paolino. Mother of Judith (Thomas) Kunst, Jim (Cindy) Paolino, Jackie (Wally) Benjamin and Jayne (Dan) Stoecker. Grandmother of Kimberly Dirck, Keri Johnson, Beth Haithcock, Jill Brumm, Melissa Mellady, Dawn Willard, Michael Benjamin, Kyle Kendall, Nicole Clark, Danny and Taylor Leddin and the late Kristen Kunst. Great grandmother of Allyson, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Colin, Carter, Tess, Anna, Zachary, Eva, Dominic, Finley, Jayden, Mason, Cameron and Collin. Great-great grandmother of William. Sister of the late Frank (Myra) and Peter (Esther) Calzavara. Aunt and dear friend of many.
Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Tuesday August 21st from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday morning 9:15 AM chapel prayers to St. Anthony Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's name to Shriner's Hospital for Children, www.lovetotherescue.org or Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org., would be appreciated by her family. For further service information please contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.