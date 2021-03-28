Jean "Party Grandma" Kaye

April 11, 1923 - March 3, 2021
MESA, AZ - Jean Eloise Kaye, 97, passed away March 3, 2021, in her home in Mesa AZ, Leisure World with her daughter, Arna, by her side. She was born April 11, 1923 in De Motte, Indiana.
Jean was married for 62 years to Arthur Kaye, a Marine Veteran in the Pacific and China in World War II. During WWII, Jean was a foundry crane operator who helped mold steel for tank turrets. It was hard work. Later, she was a dental assistant and cut hair for family members in her purple cape. At Leisure World, she toured the country with Frank Wienke and later spent her evenings with Bruce Long.
Jean was an amazing cook, always making something new and cooked delicious dishes. Her family loved her famous recipes at holiday dinners preparing the holiday dinner days ahead. If you knew Jean, you also knew that her specialty was Pierogi, sauerkraut, and Polish sausage. She will be remembered as an incredible mother and family matriarch.
She was the mother of Arna Freedman of Laguna Niguel, CA and grandmother of Dana Merola of Agoura, CA, Diane Lemenager of Salem, NH, Kendra Sookikian of Spring Grove, IL, and David Freedman, Newton, MA. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Kaye in 2003, daughter Reisha Reid in 2007, and grandson Eric Freedman in 2020. Committal will be at Fort Rosecrans national cemetery in San Diego, CA.
Jean loved a great game of cards, traveling the world, and shopping for purses and accessories to add sparkle to an ordinary day. She was full of energy and spirit and loved to dance the night away. She was loved by all that knew her and will be greatly missed. She wanted her memorial to be a big party with her friends and family. Let's have a toast to Jean.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.