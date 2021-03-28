Jean "Party Grandma" Kaye

April 11, 1923 - March 3, 2021

MESA, AZ - Jean Eloise Kaye, 97, passed away March 3, 2021, in her home in Mesa AZ, Leisure World with her daughter, Arna, by her side. She was born April 11, 1923 in De Motte, Indiana.

Jean was married for 62 years to Arthur Kaye, a Marine Veteran in the Pacific and China in World War II. During WWII, Jean was a foundry crane operator who helped mold steel for tank turrets. It was hard work. Later, she was a dental assistant and cut hair for family members in her purple cape. At Leisure World, she toured the country with Frank Wienke and later spent her evenings with Bruce Long.

Jean was an amazing cook, always making something new and cooked delicious dishes. Her family loved her famous recipes at holiday dinners preparing the holiday dinner days ahead. If you knew Jean, you also knew that her specialty was Pierogi, sauerkraut, and Polish sausage. She will be remembered as an incredible mother and family matriarch.