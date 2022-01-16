Jean Pawlik (nee Lesiowski)

At the age of ten, Jean and her family were plunged into the realities of World War II. The family was relocated to Germany to work in a farm labor camp, and after the war ended, spent three years in a displaced-person refugee camp. In 1949, the family came to the United States, beginning their new lives in the fields of Louisiana. Through the generous efforts of sympathetic members of the Polish community and of the Roman Catholic Church, the family relocated to North Judson and later to East Chicago, IN, where Jean met and married husband Albin John Pawlik in 1953. They settled into a home in the Woodmar section of Hammond, IN, where they raised their two children. After Albin's death in 1992, Jean moved from Hammond to Dyer, where she was able to spend more time with her mother and beloved siblings Helen, John, and Roman. Throughout her lifetime, Jean enjoyed traveling and dancing, and cherished her family and heritage.