Feb. 2, 1932-Jan. 9, 2022
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jean Pawlik (nee Lesiowski), age 89, formerly of Hammond and Dyer, IN, entered heaven to live eternally with her Lord and Savior on January 9, 2022. She was born Janina Lesiowski in Bodzentyn, Poland, on February 2, 1932, to Franciszak and Bronislawa Lesiowski.
Beloved wife of the late Albin J. Pawlik, and dear sister of the late Helen Kasprzycki and of the late Roman Lesiowski. Jean is survived by her children: Lucy (Bruce) Hoekema and Ron Pawlik (Bobbi Bogan); by her brother John Lesiowski (Krystina Jarski); and by her nieces and nephew: Diane Caruso, Richard Mach, and Nadine Lesiowski.
At the age of ten, Jean and her family were plunged into the realities of World War II. The family was relocated to Germany to work in a farm labor camp, and after the war ended, spent three years in a displaced-person refugee camp. In 1949, the family came to the United States, beginning their new lives in the fields of Louisiana. Through the generous efforts of sympathetic members of the Polish community and of the Roman Catholic Church, the family relocated to North Judson and later to East Chicago, IN, where Jean met and married husband Albin John Pawlik in 1953. They settled into a home in the Woodmar section of Hammond, IN, where they raised their two children. After Albin's death in 1992, Jean moved from Hammond to Dyer, where she was able to spend more time with her mother and beloved siblings Helen, John, and Roman. Throughout her lifetime, Jean enjoyed traveling and dancing, and cherished her family and heritage.
A special thank-you to the Carmelite Fathers, the caregivers at Echo Hospice of Indiana, and the memory care staff at the Residences at Deer Creek, who provided compassionate care during a challenging time.
Visitation with the family will be held at the Carmelite Fathers Monastery, 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, IN, on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m., with the memorial service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. www.burnskish.com