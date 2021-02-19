 Skip to main content
Jean Springer (nee Golab)

ROBERTSDALE, IN — Jean Springer nee Golab, 84, of Robertsdale, IN, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. Jean is survived by her sons, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the St. Adalbert Roof Fund.

For further information, please call LaHayne Funeral Home at 219/845-3600 or visit us at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.

