ROBERTSDALE, IN - Jean Springer nee Golab, age 84, of Robertsdale, IN passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. Jean is survived by her sons; Kevin (Pamela) Springer of Indianapolis, IN, Brian Springer of Robertsdale, IN and Ken (Ann Broeker) Springer of Alexandria, VA.; grandchildren: Abigail, Hannah, and Lillian Springer; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Robert W. Springer; her parents, John and Catherine Golab; her four bothers and two sisters.

Jean was born in Robertsdale, IN where she graduated from St. Adalbert and Clark High School where she had the same English teacher as her son, Ken. Jean was a member of St. Adalbert Church in Whiting, IN where she volunteered and proudly ran the Annual Rummage Sale. She loved her hometown and had a special place in her heart for Downtown Whiting. Being close to the city, Jean was a life-long White Sox fan, and enjoyed trips to Chicago especially with her granddaughters. In her spare time Jean enjoyed bowling and cooking, and her family looked forward to her stuffed cabbage. Of all the dogs in the world, Bozo was her favorite.