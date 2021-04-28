Jean T. Zak (nee Grelewicz)

ST. JOHN, IN — Jean T. Zak, (nee Grelewicz), 88, late of St. John, IN, and formerly of the West Pullman neighborhood in Chicago, passed away on April 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Richard Zak. Loving mother of Richard (Bette) Zak, Michael (Beth) Zak, Larry (Fiance Kathy Loomis) Zak and Tim (Patti) Zak. Devoted grandmother of Rachael (Jon), Josh (Mary Kathryn), Jennifer, Nick (fiance Hannah), Jake and Olivia. Cherished great-grandmother of Jeremy, Cheyenne, Elliott, Asher, Lincoln, Arlo and Delaney. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Frances Grelewicz, and siblings: Martha, Ceil, Betty, Marie and Stanley. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Jean was a member of Dyer Town and Country Homemakers, VFW Women's Auxiliary, TOPS #990, a longtime active member of St. John the Evangelist Church since 1972, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U. S. 41 / Wicker Avenue at 97th Lane), St. John, IN 46373. After visitation and prayers, we will proceed to St. John the Evangelist Church Day Chapel (corner of U.S. 41 / 93rd Avenue) St. John, IN, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Cemetery private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial covering and social distancing are required. 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com.