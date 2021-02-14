Jean Tuleja

On Valentine's Day 2021. Our Lord is taking many of His children Home. I believe it's global cleansing. At 82, my life goes on, many of my close friends are gone and since January 2020, I can surely say, "you're in a better place with the Lord." FAMILY, FRIENDS & FAITH. My Mother blessed me with a light that shows me the way. My guardian, the daughter we never had, is such a godsend. Now, she helps me look ahead to each new day. The call will come and that will be the day when I add another "F" for FOREVER to FAMILY, FRIENDS & FAITH making it like a 4-Leaf Clover... FOREVER, with you in our Lord's heavenly Kingdom. May others have the same joy in their hearts for we are all God's children. All My Love, Your Pat.