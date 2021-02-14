 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jean Tuleja

Jean Tuleja

{{featured_button_text}}
Jean Tuleja

1942 - 2008

Hello My Angel,

On Valentine's Day 2021. Our Lord is taking many of His children Home. I believe it's global cleansing. At 82, my life goes on, many of my close friends are gone and since January 2020, I can surely say, "you're in a better place with the Lord." FAMILY, FRIENDS & FAITH. My Mother blessed me with a light that shows me the way. My guardian, the daughter we never had, is such a godsend. Now, she helps me look ahead to each new day. The call will come and that will be the day when I add another "F" for FOREVER to FAMILY, FRIENDS & FAITH making it like a 4-Leaf Clover... FOREVER, with you in our Lord's heavenly Kingdom. May others have the same joy in their hearts for we are all God's children. All My Love, Your Pat.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal train derailment leads to chaotic morning

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts