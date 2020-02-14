Jean Tuleja

"We Are Sweethearts Forever." Jeannie Star, When I return to you, love will be eternal. I had empty arms at 38 and you filled those arms with love for 32 years.

I held your hand the day you said, "I Do" and at that moment in time, it was hard holding back tears. That day is locked in my heart. We will cry together with joy once you're back in my arms, again. God bless my Angel above.