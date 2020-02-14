Jean Tuleja

Jean Tuleja

{{featured_button_text}}
Jean Tuleja

- VALENTINE'S DAY -

"We Are Sweethearts Forever." Jeannie Star, When I return to you, love will be eternal. I had empty arms at 38 and you filled those arms with love for 32 years.

I held your hand the day you said, "I Do" and at that moment in time, it was hard holding back tears. That day is locked in my heart. We will cry together with joy once you're back in my arms, again. God bless my Angel above.

A silhouette of us that day at St. Stans, East Chicago. I remember your love from that day forward, Your Pat.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts