Jean Tuleja

Jean Tuleja

Jean Tuleja

JEAN M. TULEJA

1942-2008

"WE DID IT OUR WAY" Hello Sweetheart, Do you remember the weekend of May 15, 1976? The weekend Bobby Knight and Indiana won the Final Four and we said, "I DO"? That day changed my life forever! You will remember, a road trip to Las Vegas? A week in Jamaica? Our trip to Maui? But, the best was flying into St. Thomas, VI, remember? So many happy memories of great anniversaries, places we traveled and people we met. I'm writing this reminded; it all adds up to .... OUR 45TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY! Our marriage over 32 years was a 1st Place Championship. The Lord knew the love we had for each other and Jeannie, your pictures here at home, keep my dreams of you alive every day. I know each day spent on earth means one day closer to being with you. In my dreams; where I hold you, I can picture us together again (just like in this photograph), in our Lord's Garden of Eden. As Always, Your Pat

