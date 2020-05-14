Jean Wille Oliver

Jean is survived by the one and only love of her life, Richard Oliver, Sr.; her three children, Kristin (Treavor) Mahle, Rebecca (Robert) Alm and Rick Jr. (Ashlee) Oliver; and her seven grandchildren, Mason, Alivia, Katie, Flint, Evan, Annabelle and Penny Jean. She is also survived by siblings, Jan (Paul) Hoffman and John (Sue) Wille. Jean was also a loving sister-in-law to Lynn, Keith, Mary, Hansel, Ruth, Mike and Carol, as well as an extraordinary aunt to numerous nephews and nieces. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Clarence Wille. Due to current conditions surrounding the pandemic, the visitation and funeral services are private. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date for all who loved her to attend.