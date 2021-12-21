Jeanette Baker

INDIANAPOLIS IN - Jeanette Baker, 82, of Indianapolis, formerly of East Chicago passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Officiating is Rev. Charles Thompson. Interment, Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Baker family during their time of loss.