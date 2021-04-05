Jeanette Bramer (nee Vendramin), age 82, East Chicago, IN, passed away March 31, 2021.

Devoted and loving mother of: Steven A. (Ana), Paul G. (Marge), Karen Bramer and Janice Vasquez; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Paul "Butch" "Doc" Bramer, parents Angelo and Rose Vendramin and dear sisters, Audrey Vendramin and Mary Joan (late Jerry) Roe.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago. At Rest, St John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN and also at Church from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jeanette's family.

Retired as a Librarian from School City of East Chicago with over 30 years of service. Member and secretary of F.C.S.L.A. and longtime member of former Assumption Church and St Patrick Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening and all kinds of animals, but her true joy was her grandchildren.