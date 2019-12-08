{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Jeanette E. Schoop (nee DeGroot) age 73 of Hammond, IN was called by the Lord on November 26, 2019.

Jeanette is survived by her loving children; Eugene (Mary) Schoop and Rebecca (Sha) Goreham of Hammond; dear grandchildren, Mackenzy, Teagan and Kealeigh Goreham and Christian Schoop; precious great grandchild; Annalysia Goreham; siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schoop; son, Erik Schoop; and parents, Dwayne and Myra (nee Cory) DeGroot. Mrs. Schoop was a lifetime resident of Hammond; member of Trinity Lutheran Church, pervious owner of B/H Enterprises and Hopman Rug Cleaners.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7227 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN with Pastor Patrick M. Gumz officiating. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY entrusted with arrangements 219.322.7766. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 7227 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.