Jeanette Feiertag

DeKALB, IL — Jeanette Feiertag died peacefully in her sleep on June 18, 2020, in DeKalb, IL, having lived on this earth for 95 years and one day. Jeanette was born June 17, 1925, at her home in Hammond, IN, to Henry C. Meincke and Augusta (Wilkening) Meincke. Jeanette was the youngest of seven children, including Henry, twins Arthur and Walter, Ruth, and twins Edna and Esther. Walter, Edna and Esther died as young children.

Jeanette was baptized as an infant at St. John Lutheran Church in Whiting, IN. She was confirmed in her faith at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Chicago. After graduating from Bowen High School in Chicago, Jeanette did secretarial work at Bausch & Lomb, and Republic Steel, both in Chicago.

On May 19, 1951, Jeanette married Edgar Feiertag at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. They made their home in Calumet City, Ill. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Thomas Edgar, Nancy Jeanette and Robert Carl. In 2017, Jeanette moved to DeKalb.

Jeanette was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Hammond, where she enjoyed volunteer work in the church office and on the Braille team. Jeanette loved animals and had several dogs, cats, and even a chicken, as pets.