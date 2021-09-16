Jeanette Kathleen Gauler (nee Csikos)
Aug. 2, 1938 — Sept. 13, 2021
KOUTS, IN — Jeanette Kathleen Gauler (nee Csikos), born August 2, 1938, left her earthly home peacefully on September 13, 2021 to go to her final home with her Lord and Savior.
Jeanette was survived by her son, Matt (Sherry) Gauler; granddaughters: Kalyn Gauler, Megan (Andrew) Kortz; grandsons: Cody Gauler, Jacob Gauler; great-grandson, Brayden Bacon; brother, Dan; sister-in-laws: Marilyn, Nancy; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gauler; daughter, Eve Gauler-Nash; son, Mark Gauler; granddaughter, Kelsie Gauler; and parents: Velma and Joseph Csikos.
Jay (as she went by) was married to J. Lawrence Gauler on July 20, 1957 and was blessed with three children. While a stay-at-home mother, Jay was always looking to serve others; as a school room mother, cafeteria volunteer and cub scout den mother to name a few. Later in life, Jay enjoyed working in various sales and marketing roles, meeting people and making friends along the way. Throughout her life she enjoyed cooking, crafts, family celebrations, spending time with friends, taking care of others and staying active - including running several mini-marathons. She managed to keep her quick wit and sense of humor throughout her whole life. While she will be missed, we are comforted she is now reunited with many loved ones.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at The First Baptist Church of Kouts, 504 Sunset Dr., Kouts, IN 46347 from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Doug Murray officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
