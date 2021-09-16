Jeanette Kathleen Gauler (nee Csikos)

Jay (as she went by) was married to J. Lawrence Gauler on July 20, 1957 and was blessed with three children. While a stay-at-home mother, Jay was always looking to serve others; as a school room mother, cafeteria volunteer and cub scout den mother to name a few. Later in life, Jay enjoyed working in various sales and marketing roles, meeting people and making friends along the way. Throughout her life she enjoyed cooking, crafts, family celebrations, spending time with friends, taking care of others and staying active - including running several mini-marathons. She managed to keep her quick wit and sense of humor throughout her whole life. While she will be missed, we are comforted she is now reunited with many loved ones.