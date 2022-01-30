Apr. 29, 1923 - Jan. 20, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jeanette Korlin, 98, for merly of Schererville, Indi ana, passed away Thurs day, January 20, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee after a long illness.

Jeanette was born on April 29, 1923 to Nicholas and Anna (Kupczak) Wadiak in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from Fenger High School in 1941, Jeanette went to work at The Hymen-Michael Company in downtown Chicago and would eventually be employed by Purdue University Calumet Campus where she was in charge of telephone operations. She retired from Purdue in 1986.

In 1946, Jeanette met her future husband, Vern, at the Trianon Ballroom in Chicago. They married in 1948 and eventually had one daughter, Donna.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Vern Korlin (a retired Hammond, Indiana police officer and former Chief of Police at Purdue University Calumet Campus), her parents: Nicholas and Anna; and her five siblings: Walter, Joseph, and Stephen Wadiak, her sister Olga (Vincent) Clerkin, and her infant sister, Irene, (all of Chicago). She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Roy) Cohen of Memphis; her grandson Adam (Christine) Cohen of Palm Harbor, Florida, and her granddaughter, Leigh Cohen currently of Memphis. Jeanette had one great-granddaughter, Addison Grace.

Interment will be held at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana in April 2022 (date and time to be determined). Contributions in memory of Jeanette can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to First United Lutheran Church of Hammond, Indiana where Jeanette was a member for over 60 years.