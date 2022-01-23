1/23/2012 - 1/23/2022
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JEANETTE KRZYSTON On Her 10th Anniversary In Heaven.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you suffer, and we saw you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Love, Ed
