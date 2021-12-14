HIGHLAND, IN - Jeanette M. Gard (nee Mielnik)age 95, of Highland, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Jeanette is survived by her loving sons: James, Jr. (Joan) Gard of Downers Grove, IL, Michael (Dan Hobohm) Gard of AZ, and Jeffrey (Karen) Gard of St. John; eight precious grandchildren; five beloved great-grandchildren; son-in-law Terrell Thorsen of Highland; one sister-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, James E. Gard, Sr.; daughter Kathryn Thorsen; one brother; and one sister.

Jeanette exuded love to all of those around her, especially her family. She was kind, warm, compassionate, and strongly loved by everyone who knew her. Jeanette will be remembered as an adoring and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory A. Bim-Merle officiating. Jeanette will lie-in-state at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your charity of choice.