Jeanette Marjorie Garrett

Jeanette Marjorie Garrett

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY, IN - Jeanette Marjorie Garrett, 95 of Gary passed away unexpectedly at 5:17 am Thursday May 21st at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi. She was born May 7, 1925 in Salsbury, England to the late Earnest and Ivy Pearl Payne Taylor. Her marriage was in June of 1943 to Conrad E. Garrett and he preceded her in death January 1995. Jeanette was a homemaker who took pride in her clean house.

She is survived by eight children numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Donna Sue and son Rodney. No services are planned at the present time.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts