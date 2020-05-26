GARY, IN - Jeanette Marjorie Garrett, 95 of Gary passed away unexpectedly at 5:17 am Thursday May 21st at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi. She was born May 7, 1925 in Salsbury, England to the late Earnest and Ivy Pearl Payne Taylor. Her marriage was in June of 1943 to Conrad E. Garrett and he preceded her in death January 1995. Jeanette was a homemaker who took pride in her clean house.