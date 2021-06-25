Jeanette Mitchell (nee Flynn) (copy)

Dec. 21, 1939 — June 18, 2021

GARY, IN — Jeanette Mitchell (nee Flynn), age 81, of Gary and formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at home.

She leaves to cherish her memories, six children: Kevin Johnson, Kenneth (Dana) Johnson, Antoinette (Kenny) McGuire, Michael Johnson, Marcus Johnson and Maurice (Betty) Johnson; 25 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Home COGIC, 833 E. 21st Ave., Gary with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m prior to the funeral service. Pastor Marcus Hammonds, officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery in Gary.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Mitchell and Johnson Families during their time of loss.