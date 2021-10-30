Jeanette N. Giragos

Jeanette's family, including a younger brother and sister, moved to Chicago. Jeanette became a member of the Latvian Honorary Sorority, Imeria. Soon Jeanette's mother became head of the household. Jeanette pledged to her mother that she would devote her entire paycheck to caring for the family until she would marry. She ascended the rungs of a university career as she became head secretary of Dental Materials at Northwestern University Dental School to the illustrious Dr. Eugene W. Skinner, who wrote the book on dental materials that was used around the world. Working in this capacity taught her the public relations skills she used so successfully later in life.

Jeanette was ready to marry but had not met God's best for her, so she decided she needed a change of scenery. There was no online dating, and she did not drive, so the place of work was really instrumental in whom she would meet. She began working at Presbyterian St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Chicago, and through this position met the man who seven months later would be her husband.