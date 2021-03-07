Jeanette Neagu

Her long and distinguished career was always focused on helping others. Jeanette worked as Director for the Southeast Side Council for Integrated Communities for the Jewish Community Centers and Jewish Council on Urban Affairs as a community organizer (1968-72), helping to address community tensions in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. She also worked as a social worker for Garfield Park Mental Health Center (1972-73); Chicago-Read Mental Health Center (1973-75); as Planning Area Coordinator for the Illinois Department of Mental Health (1975-79). Relocating to Michigan City in 1979, she continued her clinical work at Swanson Center as Coordinator of Outpatient Services and Senior Therapist (1979-86). She then worked for Memorial Hospital as a Family Therapist in their Pathways Drug Treatment Program, and at St. Anthony's Hospital as a Rehabilitation Unit Clinical Social Worker (1986-87, 1987-88). She then began a private practice as a clinical social worker in Michigan City until her retirement. As a social worker, Jeanette also volunteered for the Stepping Stone Domestic Violence Shelter for Women in Michigan City, IN, helping families find peace and safety during difficult periods in their lives.

A dedicated servant to others, she fought for causes great and small. At 20 years old, she volunteered on John F. Kennedy's first presidential campaign. In her teens she testified in front of congress to fight for the establishment of the Indiana Dunes National Park, a dream she was thrilled to see realized. Jeanette was active in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960's including marching in Selma, Alabama, with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She continued that involvement through the local NAACP and the Black Lives Matter movement, also helping to raise money for Syrian refugees and children. Throughout her life she was involved in the Save the Dunes Council, serving as its Board President and board member at various times. Jeanette held many roles with the League of Women Voters at the county, state and regional levels. She also was an active member of the Progressive Democrats of Michigan City.