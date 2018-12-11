Jeanette Smith (DeRosa)

Jeanette Smith (nee DeRosa)
FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Jeanette Smith, age 91, formerly of Hammond, peacefully passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018. She is survived by her two sons, Sid (Marlene) Smith and Jack Smith; sister, Josephine Candler; brother, Anthony DeRosa; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harlow Smith Jr.
Jeanette was born July 30, 1927 in East Chicago, IN and resided in Hammond most of her life before retiring to Effingham, IL. She and her husband managed 'Smitty's Shell Service' in East Chicago, IN for many years.
She loved to travel with her husband and family, spending many winters in Florida with her family and friends. Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers that were part of our lives over the past 12 years.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 2:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Rebecca Sundquist, Minister officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of service.